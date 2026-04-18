Two vessels, including an Indian-flagged supertanker, were forced back out of the Strait of Hormuz after being approached by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval units, shipping monitor TankerTrackers said on Saturday.

It said audio recordings indicated IRGC gunboats fired during the encounter as the ships were redirected westward.

One of the vessels was a very large crude carrier transporting about two million barrels of Iraqi oil, it added.

“Meanwhile, India is still importing Iranian oil. With friends like these,” TankerTrackers said.