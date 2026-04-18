Iran blames US ‘breach of trust’ for Hormuz closure
The Iranian president's deputy chief of staff said on Saturday the country allowed conditional passage through the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture, but reversed the move after what he described as a renewed breach of trust and misuse of the concession.
“The Islamic Republic, in order to demonstrate goodwill and its commitment to peace, enabled conditional passage through the Strait of Hormuz, but a renewed breach of trust and exploitation of this major concession for propaganda purposes led to the closure of the waterway again,” Mehdi Tabatabaei wrote on X in an apparent reference to the United States' blockade of Iranian ports.