French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that Hezbollah was responsible for an attack in southern Lebanon that killed a French UN peacekeeper and wounded three others.

““All indications suggest that responsibility for this attack lies with Hezbollah. France demands that the Lebanese authorities immediately arrest those responsible and assume their responsibilities alongside UNIFIL,” he wrote in a post on X.

Macron identified the dead peacekeeper as Florian Montorio, a French national, after the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL said one of its patrols had come under attack by “non-state actors.”

The Iran-backed group did not immediately comment on the attack, which came amid continued tensions in southern Lebanon despite efforts to preserve the ceasefire.