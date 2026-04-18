US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that talks with Iran were progressing, while rejecting what he described as pressure from Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz.

“Very good conversations going on. We’re talking to them,” Trump said.

He added that Iran had sought to close the strait again but said the United States would not be pressured.

“Iran can’t blackmail us,” he said, adding that more information could be available by the end of the day.