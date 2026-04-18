Iran is reviewing new proposals from the United States delivered through Pakistan and has not yet responded, the Supreme National Security Council said in a statement on Saturday.

The council said the proposals were conveyed in recent days following contacts involving Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who visited Tehran as a mediator.

“In recent days, with the presence of Pakistan’s army chief in Tehran as a mediator, new proposals have been put forward by the United States, which the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently reviewing and has not yet responded to,” the statement read.

It said earlier talks in Islamabad had ended without any agreement after what it described as new US demands.

The statement added that Iran would not compromise on its positions and warned that any disruption to shipping or continued blockade efforts would be seen as a violation of the ceasefire.

It also said access through the Strait of Hormuz would remain conditional and under Iranian control until a lasting peace was reached.