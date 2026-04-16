Officials in Washington and Tehran are now considering extending the truce, raising new questions about whether the pause could evolve into a broader settlement or simply delay further confrontation.

The roughly 3,500 messages received and reviewed since April 8 show a wide array of emotions, with no single voice or issue dominating.

More than a quarter of the messages expressed hope about what might come next, often framing the ceasefire as a temporary pause rather than a turning point.

Some said they believed the truce was merely a tactical step that would ultimately weaken the Islamic Republic.

“Don’t lose hope. This ceasefire means another surprise is coming. Be patient,” one viewer from Rasht wrote.

Others expressed confidence that outside pressure on the government would continue.

“Trump knows what he’s doing. Don’t worry—there’s a plan behind this ceasefire,” a viewer from Tabriz wrote.

Many messages referred to Prince Reza Pahlavi as a potential focal point for opposition hopes, with some writers saying they were waiting for a “final call” to action.

About 18 percent of the messages focused less on politics and more on daily hardship.

Writers described worsening economic conditions, rising prices for food and medicine, job losses and the effects of the country’s internet shutdown.

A viewer from Karaj said he had paid the equivalent of nearly $20 for a single gigabyte of internet access through unofficial services.

“My business is destroyed,” he wrote.

Another viewer from Mashhad said cancer medicines had become scarce and far more expensive. “People are not well,” the message read.

Nearly 17 percent of the messages expressed deep despair, describing the ceasefire as the collapse of hopes that the conflict might bring fundamental political change.

“The world collapsed on my head,” one message from Tehran read. “We didn’t endure all this hardship just for a ceasefire.”

Others expressed anger at foreign leaders, accusing them of abandoning the Iranian people after raising expectations during the conflict.

Some messages directly criticized President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, using words such as “betrayal” and “deception.”

“Mr. Trump, a ceasefire means betrayal of the blood of thousands of fallen heroes,” one viewer wrote.

Another message addressed the United States more broadly: “We asked you to help free Iran. Instead you left us with a worse situation.”

The messages, sent mainly from cities including Tehran, Mashhad, Karaj, Shiraz, Rasht, Isfahan, Tabriz, Ahvaz, Bandar Abbas and Kermanshah, offer a rare glimpse of public sentiment inside Iran at a time of near-total internet blackout.

Most messages were sent by users who managed to reach the global internet through workarounds. Some may have come from individuals with access to government-authorized “white SIM cards,” which allow limited connectivity.

Taken together, the messages portray a society that is exhausted yet resilient.

Many said they opposed any agreement that would leave the Islamic Republic in place. Some said they were prepared to endure further hardship rather than see what they called the “blood of the fallen” go unavenged.

The strongest refrain running through the messages echoed a familiar Persian expression: “Light will prevail over darkness.”