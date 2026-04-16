France and Britain will co-chair a conference in Paris on Friday focused on maritime security and shipping coordination in the Strait of Hormuz after the war, according to the French presidency.

The meeting is expected to bring together allied countries to discuss options for protecting navigation in the strategic waterway, including a possible multinational mission in the future if conditions allow, NBC reported.

“Freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is an immediate priority, particularly given the global economic consequences of this conflict,” Macron’s office said in the statement.