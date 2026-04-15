The US military said on Wednesday an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel was turned back after attempting to evade a US-imposed blockade on Iran’s ports, according to US Central Command.

CENTCOM said the ship on Tuesday left Bandar Abbas, exited the Strait of Hormuz, and was intercepted by the USS Spruance before being redirected back toward Iran.

"Yesterday, an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel tried to evade the U.S. blockade after leaving Bandar Abbas, exiting the Strait of Hormuz, and transiting along the Iranian coastline. The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) successfully redirected the vessel, which is heading back to Iran," CENTCOM posted on X.

"Ten vessels have now been turned around and ZERO ships have broken through since the start of the US blockade on Monday," the post added.