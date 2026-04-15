Mohsen Rezaei, a senior Iranian official and military adviser to the Supreme Leader, said on Wednesday US warships in the Strait of Hormuz would be targeted, according to remarks in a video statement in which he warned American naval forces were “under our missile launchers.”

“The launchers have most likely been moved by our brothers and are now aimed at the Abraham Lincoln and all American warships. They are all under our launchers now and we will sink them all. We will not allow a single one to escape us. A ceasefire, normally, should be the first step after a series of agreements. That is why I do not accept this as a ceasefire. This is silence," Rezaei said in an interview with official media.