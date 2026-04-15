The United States is deploying thousands of additional troops to the Middle East in the coming days as it seeks to pressure Iran into a deal, the Washington Post reported, citing US officials.

The deployment will include sailors and Marines and comes as President Donald Trump’s administration works to enforce a maritime blockade against Iran, the report said.

The move is part of broader efforts to push Tehran toward an agreement to end the conflict, while the United States also considers further military options if a fragile ceasefire does not hold, according to the report.