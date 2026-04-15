Iranian authorities have ordered asset confiscations and carried out arrests as part of a crackdown on individuals accused of acting against national security, officials said on Wednesday.

In the western province of Hamedan, the prosecutor said orders had been issued to identify and confiscate the assets of 36 people accused of links with what he described as hostile actors.

He added that similar orders had also been issued for 13 others, for whom criminal cases had been opened and were being reviewed in special branches.

Separately, police in Hormozgan province said five people, including three men and two women, were arrested in connection with alleged contacts via social media with foreign-based media outlets.