The top US derivatives regulator is investigating suspiciously timed trades in the oil futures market ahead of recent policy shifts by President Donald Trump related to the war in Iran, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is leading the probe into trading of oil futures contracts on platforms belonging to CME Group Inc. and Intercontinental Exchange Inc., the report said.

Both exchanges have been asked to hand over data as part of the investigation, the report added.