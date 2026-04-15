A Malta-flagged crude tanker has passed west through the Strait of Hormuz, becoming the first such transit since the United States blocked Iranian ports, the Associated Press reported, citing a global shipping tracking monitor.

The Malta-flagged VLCC Agios Fanourios I is expected to arrive in Basra, Iraq, on Thursday, where ports are not under a US blockade, according to MarineTraffic.

MarineTraffic said the vessel attempted the transit again after anchoring in the Gulf of Oman for nearly two days.