The global economy is about to feel the full economic impact of the Iran war, Qatar’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

“A full-fledged impact is coming and it is not far away,” Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari said at an IMF discussion in Washington, describing the recent spike in global prices as just the “tip of the iceberg.”

“I think in one month, two months’ time you are going to see really a huge economic impact globally,” he said.

“Very soon you are going to have a problem of energy availability, not just prices.”