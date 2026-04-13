France, UK to hold Hormuz conference on navigation mission, Macron says
France will soon organize a conference with Britain to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
Macron said the meeting would include countries willing to join a peaceful multinational mission aimed at securing the waterway.
“This strictly defensive mission, which will be separate from the warring parties, is intended to be deployed as soon as the situation allows,” he said in a post on X.