A senior Iranian lawmaker said on Monday that Tehran had agreed to dilute 450 kilograms of enriched uranium as a goodwill measure, but the United States later backed out of the arrangement.

Ali Nikzad, deputy speaker of parliament, said a consortium was supposed to be formed inside Iran to dilute the uranium with the participation of the United States and Saudi Arabia.

He also said the United States had proposed creating a legal regime for the Strait of Hormuz that would include an American role.

“You have no business in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf,” he said, referring to the United States.