EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the US-Iran ceasefire was a relief but uncertainty remains in the region.

In a post on X, Kallas said she met Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi in Riyadh to discuss how to move from the two-week truce toward a more permanent peace, as well as broader regional issues.

"This crisis has proven the need for a stronger EU–Gulf partnership, including on security and defence cooperation which can make both of us stronger," she said.