Danish shipping company Maersk said it is working urgently to assess prospects for commercial passage through the Strait of Hormuz following a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

“The ceasefire may create transit opportunities, but it does not yet provide full maritime certainty, and we need to understand all potential conditions attached,” the company said in a post on its website.

“Any decision to transit the Strait of Hormuz will be based on continuous risk assessments, close monitoring of the security situation, and available guidance from relevant authorities and partners,” it added.