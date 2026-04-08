Kuwait reports drone attacks, 'severe damage' to energy facilities
Kuwait’s interior ministry said an Iranian drone attack caused “severe material damage” at several vital facilities linked to the country’s energy sector.
In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said fires broke out at some of the targeted locations, which it said include sites belonging to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation as well as three power stations and water desalination plants.
Authorities said emergency teams were dispatched to contain the fires and assess the damage.