Arab countries fear sanctions on Iran could soon be lifted and that Tehran may begin collecting fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the Associated Press reported, citing a diplomat.

The diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss behind-the-scenes talks among Arab states, said countries astride the Persian Gulf were concerned any deal may not take their security interests into account, particularly regarding access to the strategic waterway.

The diplomat added that these states had not been invited to participate in ceasefire negotiations despite the talks affecting what he described as “the core of our security.”