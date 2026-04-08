The United Nations Secretary-General’s Middle East envoy Jean Arnault has arrived in Iran, according to a statement, as diplomatic efforts gather pace following the two-week ceasefire announced overnight.

Arnault, a veteran UN mediator appointed by Secretary-General António Guterres, is tasked with supporting international efforts to turn the fragile pause in fighting into broader negotiations aimed at ending the war.

The ceasefire, agreed by the United States and Iran with mediation from regional actors, is intended to create a narrow window for diplomacy and possible talks in the coming days.