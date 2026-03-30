European Council President Antonio Costa said on Monday he had a call with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the Iran war.

In a post on X, Costa said he had discussed Sharif’s assessment of the war and the outcome of recent consultations in Islamabad involving the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey.

“The EU is gravely concerned over the prolongation of the war and its increasing global impact,” he said.

Pakistan said on Sunday it was preparing to host what it described as meaningful talks in the coming days aimed at ending the war.