Talks with Iran are continuing and progressing well, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

"Despite ⁠all of the ‌public ​posturing you hear from ​the regime and ⁠false reporting, talks ‌are continuing and ​going well. What is said ‌publicly is, of ​course, much different than what's being communicated ​to us privately," she said.

She said the movement of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, including 10 previously announced vessels and a further 20 expected in the coming days, was the result of direct and indirect talks between the United States and Iran.

Leavitt said President Donald Trump wants to see a deal by April 6 and that the timeline is nearing its end.

She added that President Donald Trump would be interested in calling on Arab countries to help cover the cost of the war.