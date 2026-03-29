Reports from citizens and local media indicate explosions and fighter jet activity across several Iranian provinces late Saturday into early Sunday.
In Tehran Province, explosions were reported in areas including Evin, Saadat Abad, District 15, Masoudieh, Nobonyad, Andisheh and Qaleh Hasan Khan, with some areas also experiencing power outages. Images circulated from locations such as Sohrevardi Shomali, Parchin, Khojir and near the state broadcaster building.
In Alborz Province, residents reported blasts in Golshahr, Gohardasht, Fardis, Mehrshahr and Mehr Villa Phase 4 in Karaj.
In Hormozgan Province, explosions were reported in Bandar Abbas and Bandar Pol, with the port pier in Bandar Pol said to have been hit. Missile activity was also reported near villages between Divan and Moghuyeh in Bandar Lengeh.
Explosions were also reported in Isfahan near the 14th Imam Hossein Division, while in Khuzestan Province a water reservoir in Haftkel was reportedly targeted.
Fighter jet flights and explosions were also reported in locations including Hashtrud in East Azerbaijan, Marvdasht in Fars, Khalkhal in Ardabil, and the cities of Tabriz, Shiraz, Bushehr and Ahvaz.
Retired US General Keith Kellogg told News Max on Saturday US pressure on Iran may need to go beyond military strikes and move toward forcing regime change.
Kellogg said the administration had already addressed what he described as its first two objectives: reducing Iran’s nuclear capability and weakening its missile threat.
Kellogg said economic pressure could play a role, but argued that limited use of ground forces against strategic targets would be the most likely way to produce lasting change, without a full-scale invasion.
“You can do that economically. You can do it with limited use of ground forces… But you can take out a couple of key strategic targets,” he said.
Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said on Saturday US military operations against Iran could continue for weeks, with airstrikes taking the lead and limited ground forces targeting strategic sites in the Persian Gulf.
Speaking on Newsmax’s “The Count,” Wilkie said the air campaign could last “at least another month,” citing Iran’s size and dispersed military infrastructure. He added that US Marines and paratroopers might secure key locations such as Kharg Island to disrupt Iran’s economy and control strategic waterways.
White House is considering deploying ground troops to Iran, with the Pentagon drafting options for potential operations, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.
Military planners have prepared scenarios involving US Marines and other forces operating inside Iran, though no final decision has been made, the report said.
The discussions come as Washington continues air and missile strikes while also keeping diplomatic channels open, reflecting a dual-track approach to the conflict.
Syria’s Assistant Defense Minister Sîpan Hemo on Saturday condemned a second attack today on the US base in Qasrek, eastern Syria, involving four drones launched from Iraqi territory.
"The drones were downed without losses. We hold Iraq responsible and call on it to prevent the recurrence of attacks that threaten our stability. We affirm the importance of regional and international cooperation to ensure security and stability in the region," he posted on X.