US forces in the region would face destruction, said the spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters on Saturday, adding that Iranian forces had struck two places where American troops were staying in Dubai.

“Trump and the commanders of the US military must have clearly understood that the region will turn into a graveyard for American soldiers,” read the statement.

He further said over 400 US forces were at one location and more than 100 at another in Dubai, and that both sites were targeted by precision missiles and drones launched by the aerospace and naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards.