Iran remained under a nationwide internet blackout on Saturday, four weeks after authorities cut access to the global internet on February 28, internet monitoring group NetBlocks said.

NetBlocks said the disruption had reached 672 hours, with the blackout still in effect at the end of its fourth full week.

"After four full weeks, 672 hours, the blackout remains in effect, violating Iranians' right to communicate and stay informed," the internet monitoring group said.