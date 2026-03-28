Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone call lasting more than an hour on regional tensions and peace efforts, the Pakistani prime minister’s office said on Saturday.

According to the statement, Pezeshkian told Sharif that trust was needed for talks and praised Islamabad’s role in efforts to promote peace.

Sharif briefed Pezeshkian on his diplomatic outreach to the United States and Persian Gulf states, said the statement.