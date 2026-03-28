US Vice President JD Vance said on Saturday that Washington had achieved most of its military objectives against Iran and suggested the campaign could continue for a short time longer.
In an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Vance said, “we've achieved most of our military objectives against Iran. You could argue we've achieved all of them.”
He added that President Donald Trump would continue a bit longer to make sure the United States would not have to return “for a very long time.”
US Central Command said on Saturday that Iranian naval vessels had threatened and harassed global shipping in regional waters for decades, but that “those days are over.”
The statement, posted on X, came as CENTCOM released video it said showed strikes targeting Iranian naval assets.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government rejected on Saturday Iran’s policies of turning the country’s territory into platforms for blackmail and threats to peace.
The government also condemned Iran’s repeated attempts to drag Yemen into its wars through allied forces.
The remarks came after Iran-aligned Houthis said they had joined the Iran war by launching a barrage of missiles at Israel.
Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency said on Saturday that some institutions in the Islamic Republic, including parliament, were urgently reviewing a potential withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
According to the report, a consensus was forming that there was no justification for Iran to remain in the treaty.
Iran remains a signatory to the NPT, which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons while allowing peaceful nuclear activity.
Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, which bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, is pumping oil at its full capacity of seven million barrels a day, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Of that volume, about two million barrels per day are directed to domestic refineries, while the remainder is available for export.
The report said Riyadh had activated the contingency plan to boost crude shipments to the Red Sea as the closure of the strait disrupted Persian Gulf producers’ main export route.
According to Bloomberg, tankers have been redirected to the Red Sea port of Yanbu to load oil.