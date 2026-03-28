IRGC-linked media says Iran reviewing exit from NPT
Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency said on Saturday that some institutions in the Islamic Republic, including parliament, were urgently reviewing a potential withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
According to the report, a consensus was forming that there was no justification for Iran to remain in the treaty.
Iran remains a signatory to the NPT, which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons while allowing peaceful nuclear activity.