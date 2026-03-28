Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, which bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, is pumping oil at its full capacity of seven million barrels a day, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Of that volume, about two million barrels per day are directed to domestic refineries, while the remainder is available for export.

The report said Riyadh had activated the contingency plan to boost crude shipments to the Red Sea as the closure of the strait disrupted Persian Gulf producers’ main export route.

According to Bloomberg, tankers have been redirected to the Red Sea port of Yanbu to load oil.