Israel says nearly 70 percent of Iran's military industries destroyed
The Israeli military says almost 70 percent of Iran's military industries have been destroyed so far.
The Israeli military says almost 70 percent of Iran's military industries have been destroyed so far.
US Central Command said Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli arrived in its area of responsibility on March 27, deploying a force that includes roughly 3,500 personnel.
The Tripoli serves as the flagship of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which also brings transport and strike fighter aircraft along with amphibious assault and tactical capabilities.
The deployment comes amid speculation that US Marines could be used in a potential ground operation, including scenarios involving Iran’s Kharg Island.
US Vice President JD Vance said on Saturday that Washington had achieved most of its military objectives against Iran and suggested the campaign could continue for a short time longer.
In an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Vance said, “we've achieved most of our military objectives against Iran. You could argue we've achieved all of them.”
He added that President Donald Trump would continue a bit longer to make sure the United States would not have to return “for a very long time.”
US Central Command said on Saturday that Iranian naval vessels had threatened and harassed global shipping in regional waters for decades, but that “those days are over.”
The statement, posted on X, came as CENTCOM released video it said showed strikes targeting Iranian naval assets.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government rejected on Saturday Iran’s policies of turning the country’s territory into platforms for blackmail and threats to peace.
The government also condemned Iran’s repeated attempts to drag Yemen into its wars through allied forces.
The remarks came after Iran-aligned Houthis said they had joined the Iran war by launching a barrage of missiles at Israel.
Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency said on Saturday that some institutions in the Islamic Republic, including parliament, were urgently reviewing a potential withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
According to the report, a consensus was forming that there was no justification for Iran to remain in the treaty.
Iran remains a signatory to the NPT, which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons while allowing peaceful nuclear activity.