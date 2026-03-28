US Central Command said Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli arrived in its area of responsibility on March 27, deploying a force that includes roughly 3,500 personnel.

The Tripoli serves as the flagship of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which also brings transport and strike fighter aircraft along with amphibious assault and tactical capabilities.

The deployment comes amid speculation that US Marines could be used in a potential ground operation, including scenarios involving Iran’s Kharg Island.