Israel presses attacks on Iran with full force, Netanyahu says
Israel continues striking targets in Iran “with full force,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, referring to Israel’s killing of Alireza Tangsiri, the naval commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards.
In a brief video message, Netanyahu described Tangsiri as responsible for efforts to close the Strait of Hormuz and called the killing another example of cooperation between Israel and the United States in pursuit of shared war objectives.
“We are continuing to strike, with full force, targets of the Iranian terror regime,” the Israeli premier said. “Last night, we eliminated the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ navy. This individual has a great deal of blood on his hands, and he was also responsible for leading the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.”