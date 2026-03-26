Thirteen people were arrested in Iran over accusations including alleged links to militant activity and plans to attack government sites, the intelligence ministry said on Thursday.
Four of those were arrested in Kermanshah over accusations of being part of a group directed by a person based in Germany, according to the statement.
Five others were arrested in Alborz and four more in Kerman, the ministry said, adding that it also seized improvised explosive devices, a handgun and three Starlink devices.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iranian negotiators were “very different and ‘strange’” and added that they were “begging” for a deal, while warning Tehran to act quickly.
“They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding: “and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal.’ WRONG!!!”
“They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!” he said.
Trump’s comments come amid conflicting signals over possible talks, with Iran publicly denying negotiations with Washington.
Indirect talks between the United States and Iran were taking place through messages relayed by Pakistan, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday.
In a post on X, Dar said there had been “unnecessary speculation” in the media about efforts to end the conflict in the Middle East.
He said the United States had shared 15 points that Iran was considering.
Dar added that Turkey and Egypt were also supporting the initiative.
Pakistan remained committed to promoting peace and was continuing efforts to support regional stability, he said.
US President Donald Trump said NATO countries have done “absolutely nothing” to support the war against Iran, describing Iran as a “lunatic nation, now militarily decimated,” in a post on Truth Social.
“NATO nations have done absolutely nothing to help,” Trump said, adding that the United States “needs nothing from NATO.”
Trump has repeatedly criticized the alliance during the conflict, accusing members of failing to support US-led efforts in the region.
Israel’s defense minister said on Thursday that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy commander Alireza Tangsiri was killed in an Israeli strike in Bandar Abbas.
“The IDF eliminated the commander of the IRGC Navy,” Israel Katz said, describing him as responsible for operations targeting maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
Katz said the strike was a “message” to Iran’s Guards, adding: “The IDF will hunt you down and eliminate you one by one.”
He said Israel would continue operations in Iran “with full force” to achieve its war aims.