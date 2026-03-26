USS Abraham Lincoln strikes Iranian targets, CENTCOM says
US Central Command said on Wednesday the USS Abraham Lincoln is continuing flight operations against military targets in Iran while sailing in regional waters.
US Central Command said on Wednesday the USS Abraham Lincoln is continuing flight operations against military targets in Iran while sailing in regional waters.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that American forces successfully intercepted 100 Iranian missiles aimed at a key target, adding no missile reached its objective and praising the strength of US military capabilities.
Speaking at a fundraising event for the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump said: “We knocked out their navy. We knocked out everything. It’s amazing. We have the greatest military. We make the greatest military equipment.”
Describing the Iranian strike, he said: “100 missiles going 2,000 miles an hour were coming at this element of importance, tremendous power and importance. And of the 100 missiles coming at us, 100 missiles were immediately shot down, shot out of the air, fall into the sea. Not one missile got through.”
Trump added that US military production must accelerate, emphasizing that all equipment should be “made in America” to maintain the country’s defensive edge.
US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that Iran is close to obtaining a nuclear weapon and called for decisive action to stop the country, adding past US operations had delayed Tehran’s nuclear program.
Speaking at a fundraising event for the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump said: “We’re going to have to do something about Iran, because they’re going to have a nuclear weapon very soon. And they’re crazy. They’re out of their minds, and we have to stop them.”
Trump also highlighted past strikes, saying B-2 bombers had “obliterated” Iranian nuclear sites, preventing the regime from acquiring a weapon years ago. He criticized former presidents, including Barack Obama, for enabling Iran’s nuclear ambitions and said his own administration terminated agreements that would have allowed Tehran to gain nuclear capabilities quickly.
He additionally recalled the killing of an Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani, describing him as “evil” but a formidable leader whose removal disrupted Iran’s military leadership.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran is negotiating with his administration but is afraid to publicly acknowledge it, citing fears of retaliation from both Tehran and Washington.
Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee annual fundraising dinner in Washington, Trump said: “And I tell you, we're winning so big, nobody's ever seen anything like we're doing in the Middle East with Iran. And they are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people. They're also afraid they'll be killed by us.”
“There's never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran. I don't want it. We'll listen to some of the things they say. We hear them very clearly. They say, I don't want it. We'd like to make you the next supreme leader. No, thank you. I don't want it," Trump added.
President Trump said at an NRCC dinner that Iran is negotiating and wants a deal badly, but fears being killed by their own people or by the US.
"They are negotiating by the way and they want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people. They're also afraid they'll be killed by us," Trump said.
Iran fired over 2,200 missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates, more than at Israel and other Persian Gulf states combined, because it sees the country’s openness and prosperity as a threat, Lana Nusseibeh said on Wednesday.
“Over 60% of the attacks have been directed at the UAE. And that’s a fundamental question: why?” Nusseibeh told Fox News.
“We did not ask for a war in our region. We did not start a war,” she said, adding that Iran chose to fire missiles instead of negotiating with Washington over its nuclear and missile programs.
“They have resources across three continents, but for their own people, there is inflation, their currency is in free fall, and they have spates of killing protesters. This is a ruthless regime, and it is right to hold it to account," Nusseibeh added.