The Pentagon is preparing military options for a possible “final blow” against Iran, including ground operations and a large-scale bombing campaign, Axios reported on Thursday, citing US officials and sources.

The report said options under discussion include seizing or blockading key islands such as Kharg, Larak and Abu Musa, as well as targeting Iranian oil exports and potentially conducting strikes or operations against nuclear facilities.

Axios said US officials view a major escalation as more likely if diplomacy fails or if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, though no decision has been made and some plans are described as hypothetical.

The report also said additional US forces, including thousands of troops and air assets, are being deployed to the region.

A source involved in mediation efforts told Axios that Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are working to organize talks, adding: “But mistrust is the problem. The commanders of the IRGC are very skeptical … But the mediators haven’t given up.”