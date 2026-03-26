An Iranian lawmaker warned on Thursday that any US military action would draw a “decisive response,” amid reports Washington is deploying thousands of troops to the region.

“Any action … will be met with a decisive response,” Vahid Ahmadi said, adding Kharg Island could become a “graveyard” for US forces if there is a miscalculation.

The comments come as the United States moves around 5,000 troops to the Middle East as part of a broader military buildup.