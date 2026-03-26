Guards media calls for Iran to quit nuclear non-proliferation treaty
Iran should withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency said on Thursday.
“Iran must leave this treaty as soon as possible,” Tasnim said, arguing that membership had brought no benefit and instead enabled the United States and Israel to gather intelligence on its nuclear program.
The outlet also accused the International Atomic Energy Agency of facilitating access to information used in attacks on Iranian facilities and said Tehran should exit the treaty while continuing its stated pursuit of "peaceful nuclear energy."