France holds call with 35 countries on reopening Hormuz Strait
France’s armed forces chief held a videoconference with 35 countries to discuss restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the defense ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry did not name participants.
“This initiative, independent of the ongoing military operations in the region, is strictly defensive in nature. Its purpose is to organize the resumption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz once hostilities have ceased,” it said in a statement.