President Donald Trump said Iran had made what he described as a gesture during ongoing discussions with Washington by allowing oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We have very substantial talks going on with respect to Iran, with the right people,” Trump said.

He said Iranian officials had indicated they would allow eight tankers to transit the strategic waterway, which Tehran had previously restricted during the conflict.

“They said, to show you the fact that we're real and solid and we're there, we're going to let you have eight boats,” Trump said.

Trump added that the number later increased to ten vessels.

“I guess we deal with the right people,” he said, describing the move as a signal amid continuing diplomatic contacts.