Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara will “continue to work with all its might” to help establish peace in Iran as the regional conflict intensifies.

Erdoğan has repeatedly called for diplomacy to end the war, warning that the fighting risks dragging the wider Middle East into conflict and urging negotiations to resolve the crisis.

Turkey has also been engaging with multiple countries as part of broader diplomatic efforts to encourage talks and prevent further escalation.