Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to vessels owned by or associated with the United States, Israel, or countries assisting their military campaign against Iran.

In a phone call with Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad bin Hassan on Tuesday, Araghchi said other ships could still transit the strategic waterway if they coordinated with Iranian authorities, according to a readout released by Iran’s foreign ministry.

The statement said Araghchi described Iran’s de facto closure of the shipping lane — a move that has driven a sharp rise in global oil and gas prices — as “a direct result of American and Israeli military aggression.”

He said the measure was aimed at defending Iran’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity.”