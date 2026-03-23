The SITE Intelligence monitoring service said a group calling itself the Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand had carried out the attack near a synagogue in Golders Green, adding it had also been behind fires in Belgium, Greece and the Netherlands.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as “a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack,” adding: “My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news. Antisemitism has no place in our society.”

Police said four ambulances operated by the Hatzola volunteer emergency service were set ablaze shortly after 01:30 GMT, triggering explosions from gas cylinders onboard and damaging nearby residential buildings.

No injuries were reported, though dozens of residents were evacuated as a precaution after windows in a nearby apartment block were shattered.

Police search for suspects

The Metropolitan Police said officers were examining CCTV footage and searching for three suspects seen approaching the vehicles before the fire.

Fire crews deployed six engines and around 40 firefighters to contain the blaze, which was brought under control shortly after 03:00 GMT.

Religious leaders and officials condemned the targeting of an emergency medical service run by volunteers.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said police patrols would be increased in the area.

Israel’s embassy in Britain called for decisive action in response to the attack.

“Enough is enough,” the embassy said. “There must be a thorough investigation and decisive action to put an end to this climate of intimidation before it spirals further.”

Rising incidents since 2023

Antisemitic incidents have increased in Britain and globally since the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and the war in Gaza that followed.

British officials have recorded a sustained rise in such cases, including a deadly attack on a synagogue in Manchester in 2025.

Starmer said earlier this month the government would work with Jewish and Muslim organisations to strengthen protections at sensitive sites.