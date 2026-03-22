UK minister says no evidence Iran can strike European capitals | Iran International
UK minister says no evidence Iran can strike European capitals
UK Housing Secretary Steve Reed said there is no assessment supporting claims that Iran plans to strike European capitals or has the capability to do so
The comments came after Israeli officials said Iran had fired a long-range missile toward Diego Garcia and warned that European cities could also be within range.
"We have systems and defenses in place that keep the United Kingdom safe, and that will continue to happen, but the PM has been crystal clear about this war,” Reed told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips program.
"We didn't join the war, we're not going to be dragged into this war, but we will take necessary defensive action to protect British interests, British people, or our allies across the region.”
Diego Garcia lies about 3,800 km (2,360 miles) from Iran, while the distance between Iran and the United Kingdom is roughly 4,400–5,000 km (2,700–3,100 miles), depending on the reference points used.
An Iranian lawmaker said the Islamic Republic is charging some vessels $2 million to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as the start of a new approach to control over the waterway.
Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of parliament’s national security committee, said the measure has already been implemented and reflects what he called a new “sovereign regime” in the strait after decades.
“Now, because war has costs, naturally we must do this and take transit fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, adding the move shows the Islamic Republic’s “authority.”
Boroujerdi also referred to Donald Trump’s warning that the United States could target Iran’s power infrastructure if the strait is not reopened within 48 hours, saying Israel’s energy infrastructure would be within Iran’s reach and could be destroyed “within a day.”