Iran warns it will hit US, Israeli infrastructure if its energy sites are attacked
Iran warned on Sunday that if its fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked, it will target all fuel, energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure used by the United States and Israel in the region.
Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said any attack on Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure would trigger strikes on “all fuel, energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure” used by the United States and Israel in the region.