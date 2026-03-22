Japan could consider deploying its military for minesweeping in the Strait of Hormuz if a ceasefire is reached in the US-Israeli war on Iran, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Sunday.

“If there were to be a complete ceasefire, hypothetically speaking, then things like minesweeping could come up,” Motegi said, adding that such a move would depend on conditions after any halt in fighting.

He said it was “extremely important” to ensure ships can navigate through the strategic waterway, which carries about a fifth of global oil supplies and remains heavily disrupted during the war.

Japan, which relies on the strait for around 90% of its oil imports, has no immediate plans to arrange passage for its vessels, Motegi said, while adding that any military role would be constrained by domestic laws limiting overseas deployments.