UK Housing Secretary Steve Reed said there is no assessment supporting claims that Iran plans to strike European capitals or has the capability to do so

The comments came after Israeli officials said Iran had fired a long-range missile toward Diego Garcia and warned that European cities could also be within range.

"We have systems and defenses in place that keep the United Kingdom safe, and that will continue to happen, but the PM has been crystal clear about this war,” Reed told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips program.

"We didn't join the war, we're not going to be dragged into this war, but we will take necessary defensive action to protect British interests, British people, or our allies across the region.”

Diego Garcia lies about 3,800 km (2,360 miles) from Iran, while the distance between Iran and the United Kingdom is roughly 4,400–5,000 km (2,700–3,100 miles), depending on the reference points used.