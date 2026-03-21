Saudi Arabia on Saturday ordered Iran’s military attaché in Riyadh, his deputy and three other embassy staff to leave within 24 hours, declaring them persona non grata over what it called Tehran’s “flagrant” attacks on the kingdom, Gulf states and other Arab and Muslim countries.

The foreign ministry said continued Iranian strikes on Saudi sovereignty, civilians, economic interests and diplomatic premises violate international law, the Beijing agreement and a recent UN Security Council resolution, vowing to take all necessary measures to protect its territory and people.