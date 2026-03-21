Netanyahu vows to keep striking after Dimona attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday Israel will continue hitting its enemies “on all fronts” after what he calls a “very difficult evening,” following the Iranian missile strike on Dimona.
"I strengthen the emergency and rescue forces operating in the field right now, and I call on everyone to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command," he posted on X. "We are determined to continue to strike our enemies on all fronts."