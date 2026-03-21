Britain said on Saturday its Royal Air Force Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus will not be used under its agreement allowing the United States to launch strikes on Iranian missile sites from UK bases, after Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured Cyprus that its security was “fundamental” to London, Reuters reported.

The UK has instead authorized the use of RAF Fairford in England and the Diego Garcia base, while stressing it will not take part in offensive operations and does not want to be drawn into a wider conflict with Iran.