Iran’s parliament speaker hails Dimona strike as ‘new phase’ in war with Israel
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Saturday Israel’s failure to intercept missiles over the heavily protected Dimona area shows the conflict has entered a “new stage,” declaring that “the sky of Israel is defenceless” and signalling that pre-planned operations will follow.
In a post on X, Ghalibaf said the time had come to implement the next steps of Iran’s strategy, congratulating the Iranian people on the new year.