Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Saturday Israel’s failure to intercept missiles over the heavily protected Dimona area shows the conflict has entered a “new stage,” declaring that “the sky of Israel is defenceless” and signalling that pre-planned operations will follow.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said the time had come to implement the next steps of Iran’s strategy, congratulating the Iranian people on the new year.